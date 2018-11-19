Monday, Nov. 19 EAST

Albany (NY) 79, SUNY-Oneonta 62

Colgate 76, Binghamton 68

Delaware St. 80, Saint Elizabeth 47

Long Beach St. 86, Iona 85

Oregon St. 74, Penn 58

Rider 87, Coppin St. 67

Rutgers 63, E. Michigan 36

UMass 92, Ark.-Pine Bluff 60

Utah Valley 72, Hartford 65

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 98, Trinity Baptist 49

Charlotte 42, Longwood 39

Clemson 72, Akron 69

E. Kentucky 100, Kennesaw St. 81

ETSU 86, Chicago St. 61

East Carolina 69, Rio Grande 64

Florida St. 93, Canisius 61

Georgia St. 75, St. Bonaventure 65

Louisiana-Lafayette 91, Colorado St. 73

Marshall 95, NC A&T 71

North Carolina 101, St. Francis (Pa.) 76

Robert Morris 81, Stetson 72

South Alabama 79, SE Missouri 58

UNC-Greensboro 74, Prairie View 66

Vanderbilt 79, Liberty 70

MIDWEST

Auburn 88, Xavier 79, OT

Bowling Green 81, Hampton 79

Cincinnati 78, W. Michigan 52

Creighton 94, Boise St. 82

Detroit 91, Loyola (Md.) 63

Georgia 80, Illinois St. 68

Kansas St. 82, Missouri 67

Loyola of Chicago 82, Richmond 66

N. Iowa 54, Old Dominion 53

Nebraska 85, Missouri St. 62

Oakland 91, Defiance 47

S. Illinois 83, Howard 69

South Dakota 58, UMBC 52

Toledo 90, Florida Gulf Coast 62

Tulane 84, S. Dakota St. 80

SOUTHWEST

Houston 82, Northwestern St. 55

Lamar 105, Arlington Baptist 40

Oral Roberts 110, Ecclesia 72

Sam Houston St. 75, Jackson St. 60

Tulsa 88, UALR 78

UTEP 66, Eastern New Mexico 59

FAR WEST

Duke 90, San Diego St. 64

High Point 69, Air Force 62

Idaho St. 115, Bethesda 60

St. John’s 82, California 79

UC Irvine 65, UTSA 56

Utah St. 80, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 63

Washington St. 84, Cal Poly 70

