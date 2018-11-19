Albany (NY) 79, SUNY-Oneonta 62
Colgate 76, Binghamton 68
Delaware St. 80, Saint Elizabeth 47
Long Beach St. 86, Iona 85
Oregon St. 74, Penn 58
Rider 87, Coppin St. 67
Rutgers 63, E. Michigan 36
UMass 92, Ark.-Pine Bluff 60
Utah Valley 72, Hartford 65
Charleston Southern 98, Trinity Baptist 49
Charlotte 42, Longwood 39
Clemson 72, Akron 69
E. Kentucky 100, Kennesaw St. 81
ETSU 86, Chicago St. 61
East Carolina 69, Rio Grande 64
Florida St. 93, Canisius 61
Georgia St. 75, St. Bonaventure 65
Louisiana-Lafayette 91, Colorado St. 73
Marshall 95, NC A&T 71
North Carolina 101, St. Francis (Pa.) 76
Robert Morris 81, Stetson 72
South Alabama 79, SE Missouri 58
UNC-Greensboro 74, Prairie View 66
Vanderbilt 79, Liberty 70
Auburn 88, Xavier 79, OT
Bowling Green 81, Hampton 79
Cincinnati 78, W. Michigan 52
Creighton 94, Boise St. 82
Detroit 91, Loyola (Md.) 63
Georgia 80, Illinois St. 68
Kansas St. 82, Missouri 67
Loyola of Chicago 82, Richmond 66
N. Iowa 54, Old Dominion 53
Nebraska 85, Missouri St. 62
Oakland 91, Defiance 47
S. Illinois 83, Howard 69
South Dakota 58, UMBC 52
Toledo 90, Florida Gulf Coast 62
Tulane 84, S. Dakota St. 80
Houston 82, Northwestern St. 55
Lamar 105, Arlington Baptist 40
Oral Roberts 110, Ecclesia 72
Sam Houston St. 75, Jackson St. 60
Tulsa 88, UALR 78
UTEP 66, Eastern New Mexico 59
Duke 90, San Diego St. 64
High Point 69, Air Force 62
Idaho St. 115, Bethesda 60
St. John’s 82, California 79
UC Irvine 65, UTSA 56
Utah St. 80, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 63
Washington St. 84, Cal Poly 70
