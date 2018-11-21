Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 


College Basketball Scores

November 21, 2018 2:01 am
 
Tuesday, Nov. 20
EAST

Holy Cross 69, Albany (NY) 65, OT

Loyola (Md.) 75, Hampton 66

NJIT 71, Wagner 60

Penn St. 77, Wright St. 59

Quinnipiac 69, New Hampshire 63

UConn 91, Cornell 74

SOUTH

Belmont 104, Trevecca Nazarene 50

Clemson 64, Georgia 49

Coastal Carolina 88, Methodist University 57

Duke 78, Auburn 72

ETSU 77, Sam Houston St. 63

George Mason 78, NC Central 63

Grambling St. 99, Champion Christian College 58

Jacksonville St. 84, W. Carolina 53

Louisiana Tech 87, Tougaloo 68

MVSU 69, SE Louisiana 59

McNeese St. 74, Mobile 60

Mercer 80, Md.-Eastern Shore 42

Mississippi 75, Nicholls 55

Morgan St. 75, Navy 51

NC State 85, St. Peter’s 57

Nebraska-Omaha 76, Bethune-Cookman 56

Norfolk St. 97, Regent University 57

North Alabama 80, Martin Methodist 68

North Florida 64, Southern Miss. 48

Radford 81, William & Mary 72

St. John’s 87, VCU 86, OT

The Citadel 91, James Madison 82, OT

Toledo 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 64

UC Irvine 67, Tulane 55

VMI 106, Kentucky Christian 80

MIDWEST

Creighton 93, Georgia St. 68

Detroit 82, Bowling Green 67

Illinois St. 73, Akron 68

Indiana 78, Texas-Arlington 64

Iowa St. 84, Illinois 68

Kent St. 104, Savannah St. 84

Milwaukee 92, LIU Brooklyn 87, OT

North Dakota 89, Concordia (NE) 56

Notre Dame 67, Duquesne 56

Ohio St. 68, Samford 50

Purdue Fort Wayne 72, SC State 68

S. Dakota St. 99, UTSA 79

Southern Cal 99, Missouri St. 80

Texas Tech 70, Nebraska 52

SOUTHWEST

Bradley 75, SMU 62

Lipscomb 73, TCU 64

North Texas 74, Maine 63, OT

Stephen F. Austin 64, Marist 60

FAR WEST

Boise St. 72, St. Bonaventure 52

CS Northridge 80, Tennessee St. 77

Colorado St. 82, Florida Gulf Coast 74

Gonzaga 91, Arizona 74

Minnesota 80, Santa Clara 66

Oregon 83, Green Bay 72

Sacramento St. 58, UC Davis 55

San Diego 70, Colorado 64

San Diego St. 79, Xavier 74

Temple 76, California 59

UNLV 96, Pacific 70

Washington 71, Texas A&M 67

