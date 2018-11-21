Holy Cross 69, Albany (NY) 65, OT
Loyola (Md.) 75, Hampton 66
NJIT 71, Wagner 60
Penn St. 77, Wright St. 59
Quinnipiac 69, New Hampshire 63
UConn 91, Cornell 74
Belmont 104, Trevecca Nazarene 50
Clemson 64, Georgia 49
Coastal Carolina 88, Methodist University 57
Duke 78, Auburn 72
ETSU 77, Sam Houston St. 63
George Mason 78, NC Central 63
Grambling St. 99, Champion Christian College 58
Jacksonville St. 84, W. Carolina 53
Louisiana Tech 87, Tougaloo 68
MVSU 69, SE Louisiana 59
McNeese St. 74, Mobile 60
Mercer 80, Md.-Eastern Shore 42
Mississippi 75, Nicholls 55
Morgan St. 75, Navy 51
NC State 85, St. Peter’s 57
Nebraska-Omaha 76, Bethune-Cookman 56
Norfolk St. 97, Regent University 57
North Alabama 80, Martin Methodist 68
North Florida 64, Southern Miss. 48
Radford 81, William & Mary 72
St. John’s 87, VCU 86, OT
The Citadel 91, James Madison 82, OT
Toledo 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 64
UC Irvine 67, Tulane 55
VMI 106, Kentucky Christian 80
Creighton 93, Georgia St. 68
Detroit 82, Bowling Green 67
Illinois St. 73, Akron 68
Indiana 78, Texas-Arlington 64
Iowa St. 84, Illinois 68
Kent St. 104, Savannah St. 84
Milwaukee 92, LIU Brooklyn 87, OT
North Dakota 89, Concordia (NE) 56
Notre Dame 67, Duquesne 56
Ohio St. 68, Samford 50
Purdue Fort Wayne 72, SC State 68
S. Dakota St. 99, UTSA 79
Southern Cal 99, Missouri St. 80
Texas Tech 70, Nebraska 52
Bradley 75, SMU 62
Lipscomb 73, TCU 64
North Texas 74, Maine 63, OT
Stephen F. Austin 64, Marist 60
Boise St. 72, St. Bonaventure 52
CS Northridge 80, Tennessee St. 77
Colorado St. 82, Florida Gulf Coast 74
Gonzaga 91, Arizona 74
Minnesota 80, Santa Clara 66
Oregon 83, Green Bay 72
Sacramento St. 58, UC Davis 55
San Diego 70, Colorado 64
San Diego St. 79, Xavier 74
Temple 76, California 59
UNLV 96, Pacific 70
Washington 71, Texas A&M 67
___
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.