Brown 96, Salve Regina 64
Drexel 86, Boston U. 67
Iona 80, Hartford 75
Lehigh 80, Siena 69
NC A&T 74, Mount St. Mary’s 60
Pittsburgh 75, Saint Louis 73
Georgia St. 91, Georgia 67
Jacksonville St. 83, North Florida 78
Kentucky 87, Winthrop 74
Louisiana-Lafayette 68, Tulane 61
Oklahoma 65, Florida 60
Southern Miss. 68, W. Carolina 63
Tennessee 92, Louisville 81
UT Martin 92, W. Illinois 90
Akron 61, St. Bonaventure 49
Illinois St. 73, Boise St. 70
Iowa St. 87, San Diego St. 57
S. Dakota St. 78, Colorado St. 65
SMU 77, Wright St. 76
Wisconsin 62, Stanford 46
UTSA 76, Florida Gulf Coast 65
Gonzaga 89, Duke 87
Utah Valley 87, Long Beach St. 72
Wyoming 68, Richmond 66
___
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.