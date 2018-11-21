Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
College Basketball Scores

November 21, 2018 9:01 pm
 
Wednesday, Nov. 21
EAST

Brown 96, Salve Regina 64

Buffalo 110, Dartmouth 71

Drexel 86, Boston U. 67

Fairleigh Dickinson 77, Princeton 66

Iona 80, Hartford 75

Lehigh 80, Siena 69

NC A&T 74, Mount St. Mary’s 60

Pittsburgh 75, Saint Louis 73

Stony Brook 97, Molloy 61

Syracuse 77, Colgate 56

Vermont 79, Yale 70

SOUTH

East Carolina 76, Prairie View 64

Furman 74, Southern Wesleyan 57

Georgia St. 91, Georgia 67

Jacksonville St. 83, North Florida 78

Kentucky 87, Winthrop 74

Louisiana-Lafayette 68, Tulane 61

Oklahoma 65, Florida 60

Southern Miss. 68, W. Carolina 63

Tennessee 92, Louisville 81

UT Martin 92, W. Illinois 90

MIDWEST

Akron 61, St. Bonaventure 49

Illinois St. 73, Boise St. 70

Iowa St. 87, San Diego St. 57

Minnesota 68, Washington 66

S. Dakota St. 78, Colorado St. 65

Wisconsin 62, Stanford 46

Youngstown St. 104, Westminster (PA) 66

SOUTHWEST

SMU 77, Wright St. 76

UTSA 76, Florida Gulf Coast 65

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 89, Duke 87

Utah Valley 87, Long Beach St. 72

Wyoming 68, Richmond 66

