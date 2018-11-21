Army 91, SUNY-Maritime 40
Boston College 78, Loyola of Chicago 66
Brown 96, Salve Regina 64
Buffalo 110, Dartmouth 71
Drexel 86, Boston U. 67
Fairleigh Dickinson 77, Princeton 66
Hofstra 80, Cal St.-Fullerton 71
Iona 80, Hartford 75
Lehigh 80, Siena 69
NC A&T 74, Mount St. Mary’s 60
Pittsburgh 75, Saint Louis 73
Stony Brook 97, Molloy 61
Syracuse 77, Colgate 56
Vermont 79, Yale 70
Creighton 87, Clemson 82
East Carolina 76, Prairie View 64
FAU 73, Palm Beach Atlantic 62
Furman 74, Southern Wesleyan 57
Georgia St. 91, Georgia 67
Georgia Tech 72, Rio Grande 44
Jacksonville 123, Florida Memorial 77
Jacksonville St. 83, North Florida 78
Kentucky 87, Winthrop 74
Louisiana-Lafayette 68, Tulane 61
Mississippi St. 61, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 57
Oklahoma 65, Florida 60
South Florida 69, Florida A&M 59
Southern Miss. 68, W. Carolina 63
Tennessee 92, Louisville 81
UT Martin 92, W. Illinois 90
Wofford 99, Coppin St. 65
Akron 61, St. Bonaventure 49
Bradley 59, Penn St. 56
Dayton 69, Butler 64
Drake 66, UMKC 63
Illinois St. 73, Boise St. 70
Iowa 105, Alabama St. 78
Iowa St. 87, San Diego St. 57
Kansas 77, Marquette 68
Minnesota 68, Washington 66
S. Dakota St. 78, Colorado St. 65
Valparaiso 75, SIU-Edwardsville 70, OT
Wisconsin 62, Stanford 46
Youngstown St. 104, Westminster (PA) 66
Arkansas 90, Montana St. 68
N. Colorado 90, Incarnate Word 64
SMU 77, Wright St. 76
Texas A&M-CC 61, St. Mary’s (TX) 58
UTSA 76, Florida Gulf Coast 65
BYU 105, Rice 78
Gonzaga 89, Duke 87
New Mexico St. 92, Eastern New Mexico 65
Texas State 54, Cal Poly 42
Toledo 67, UC Irvine 60
Utah Valley 87, Long Beach St. 72
Wyoming 68, Richmond 66
___
