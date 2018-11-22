Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
College Basketball Scores

November 22, 2018 12:01 am
 
Wednesday, Nov. 21
EAST

Army 91, SUNY-Maritime 40

Boston College 78, Loyola of Chicago 66

Brown 96, Salve Regina 64

Buffalo 110, Dartmouth 71

Drexel 86, Boston U. 67

Fairleigh Dickinson 77, Princeton 66

Hofstra 80, Cal St.-Fullerton 71

Iona 80, Hartford 75

Lehigh 80, Siena 69

NC A&T 74, Mount St. Mary’s 60

Pittsburgh 75, Saint Louis 73

Stony Brook 97, Molloy 61

Syracuse 77, Colgate 56

Vermont 79, Yale 70

SOUTH

Creighton 87, Clemson 82

East Carolina 76, Prairie View 64

FAU 73, Palm Beach Atlantic 62

Furman 74, Southern Wesleyan 57

Georgia St. 91, Georgia 67

Georgia Tech 72, Rio Grande 44

Jacksonville 123, Florida Memorial 77

Jacksonville St. 83, North Florida 78

Kentucky 87, Winthrop 74

Louisiana-Lafayette 68, Tulane 61

Mississippi St. 61, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 57

Oklahoma 65, Florida 60

South Florida 69, Florida A&M 59

Southern Miss. 68, W. Carolina 63

Tennessee 92, Louisville 81

UT Martin 92, W. Illinois 90

Virginia 74, Middle Tennessee 52

Wofford 99, Coppin St. 65

MIDWEST

Akron 61, St. Bonaventure 49

Bradley 59, Penn St. 56

Dayton 69, Butler 64

Drake 66, UMKC 63

Illinois St. 73, Boise St. 70

Iowa 105, Alabama St. 78

Iowa St. 87, San Diego St. 57

Kansas 77, Marquette 68

Minnesota 68, Washington 66

S. Dakota St. 78, Colorado St. 65

Valparaiso 75, SIU-Edwardsville 70, OT

Wisconsin 62, Stanford 46

Xavier 83, Illinois 74

Youngstown St. 104, Westminster (PA) 66

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 90, Montana St. 68

N. Colorado 90, Incarnate Word 64

SMU 77, Wright St. 76

Texas A&M-CC 61, St. Mary’s (TX) 58

UTSA 76, Florida Gulf Coast 65

FAR WEST

BYU 105, Rice 78

Gonzaga 89, Duke 87

Loyola Marymount 76, CCSU 74

New Mexico St. 92, Eastern New Mexico 65

Portland 73, SC-Upstate 56

San Francisco 61, Harvard 57

Texas State 54, Cal Poly 42

Toledo 67, UC Irvine 60

Utah Valley 87, Long Beach St. 72

Wyoming 68, Richmond 66

