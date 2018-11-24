Grambling St. 74, Niagara 68
Mass.-Lowell 88, Massachusetts-Boston 59
Rutgers 54, Boston U. 44
UNC-Greensboro 84, Delaware 65
Butler 61, Florida 54
Charleston Southern 93, Coppin St. 67
Coll. of Charleston 74, UAB 51
E. Illinois 79, Gardner-Webb 78
FIU 104, Ave Maria 84
Florida St. 79, LSU 76, OT
Georgia Tech 65, Prairie View 54
Houston Baptist 93, Wake Forest 91, OT
Kent St. 77, Vanderbilt 75
Kentucky 77, Tennessee St. 62
Liberty 76, Alcorn St. 54
Longwood 67, Fairfield 65
Maryland 104, Marshall 67
McNeese St. 80, Mississippi College 42
Memphis 71, Canisius 63
Nicholls 77, NC Central 63
North Carolina 94, UCLA 78
Northwestern St. 70, Alabama A&M 66, OT
Old Dominion 72, N. Iowa 65
Tennessee Tech 79, Louisiana-Monroe 73
VMI 87, Stetson 79, OT
Wofford 97, Mars Hill 46
Cincinnati 71, George Mason 55
IUPUI 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 48
Indiana 76, UC Davis 62
Kansas 87, Tennessee 81, OT
Marquette 77, Louisville 74, OT
Michigan 83, Chattanooga 55
Milwaukee 79, Albany (NY) 70
N. Illinois 87, Oral Roberts 66
Northwestern 91, La Salle 74
Oakland 77, James Madison 69
Ohio St. 89, Cleveland St. 62
Purdue 84, Robert Morris 46
Rio Grande 77, Lamar 75
Samford 74, Purdue Fort Wayne 66
Virginia 53, Wisconsin 46
W. Michigan 85, Southern U. 70
Ark.-Pine Bluff 115, California Baptist 107, 3OT
Arkansas 78, Texas-Arlington 60
Michigan St. 78, Texas 68
Mississippi 78, Baylor 70
Oklahoma 65, Dayton 54
Texas A&M 74, South Alabama 62
Texas State 82, SC-Upstate 50
UALR 97, Howard 76
UNC-Wilmington 78, Arkansas St. 64
Villanova 77, Oklahoma St. 58
Abilene Christian 73, Pacific 71
Miami 78, Fresno St. 76
Nevada 110, UMass 87
Northwest Nazarene 77, Idaho 73
Portland 72, Cal Poly 67
Seattle 82, Denver 63
Stanford 67, Middle Tennessee 54
UC Santa Barbara 76, Portland St. 69
UNLV 76, S. Utah 71
Utah 75, Grand Canyon 66
