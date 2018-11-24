Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

November 24, 2018 3:01 am
 
Friday, Nov. 23
EAST

Grambling St. 74, Niagara 68

Mass.-Lowell 88, Massachusetts-Boston 59

Rutgers 54, Boston U. 44

UNC-Greensboro 84, Delaware 65

SOUTH

Butler 61, Florida 54

Charleston Southern 93, Coppin St. 67

Coll. of Charleston 74, UAB 51

E. Illinois 79, Gardner-Webb 78

FIU 104, Ave Maria 84

Florida St. 79, LSU 76, OT

Georgia Tech 65, Prairie View 54

Houston Baptist 93, Wake Forest 91, OT

Kent St. 77, Vanderbilt 75

Kentucky 77, Tennessee St. 62

Liberty 76, Alcorn St. 54

Longwood 67, Fairfield 65

Maryland 104, Marshall 67

McNeese St. 80, Mississippi College 42

Memphis 71, Canisius 63

Mississippi 78, Baylor 70

Nicholls 77, NC Central 63

North Carolina 94, UCLA 78

Northwestern St. 70, Alabama A&M 66, OT

Old Dominion 72, N. Iowa 65

Tennessee Tech 79, Louisiana-Monroe 73

UC Riverside 77, Elon 64

VMI 87, Stetson 79, OT

Wofford 97, Mars Hill 46

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 71, George Mason 55

IUPUI 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 48

Indiana 76, UC Davis 62

Kansas 87, Tennessee 81, OT

Marquette 77, Louisville 74, OT

Michigan 83, Chattanooga 55

Milwaukee 79, Albany (NY) 70

N. Illinois 87, Oral Roberts 66

Northwestern 91, La Salle 74

Oakland 77, James Madison 69

Ohio St. 89, Cleveland St. 62

Purdue 84, Robert Morris 46

Rio Grande 77, Lamar 75

Samford 74, Purdue Fort Wayne 66

Virginia 53, Wisconsin 46

W. Michigan 85, Southern U. 70

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 115, California Baptist 107, 3OT

Arkansas 78, Texas-Arlington 60

Michigan St. 78, Texas 68

Oklahoma 65, Dayton 54

Texas A&M 74, South Alabama 62

Texas State 82, SC-Upstate 50

UALR 97, Howard 76

UNC-Wilmington 78, Arkansas St. 64

Villanova 77, Oklahoma St. 58

FAR WEST

Abilene Christian 73, Pacific 71

Miami 78, Fresno St. 76

Nevada 110, UMass 87

Northwest Nazarene 77, Idaho 73

Portland 72, Cal Poly 67

Seattle 82, Denver 63

Seton Hall 64, Hawaii 54

Stanford 67, Middle Tennessee 54

UC Santa Barbara 76, Portland St. 69

UNLV 76, S. Utah 71

Utah 75, Grand Canyon 66

