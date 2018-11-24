American U. 73, UMBC 69
Binghamton 78, Sacred Heart 73
Buffalo 76, Marist 49
Colgate 84, Siena 79
George Washington 70, Manhattan 43
Georgetown 93, Campbell 85
Hartford 93, Western New England 53
Md.-Eastern Shore 77, Central Penn College 52
NJIT 77, LIU Brooklyn 70
Penn 112, Stockton 63
Princeton 60, Monmouth (NJ) 57
Providence 91, Iona 79
Rider 89, Wagner 65
St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Niagara 63
Stony Brook 68, Rhode Island 58
UConn 91, New Hampshire 66
West Virginia 88, Valparaiso 76
Belmont 91, Kennesaw St. 53
Cincinnati 71, Mississippi 57
Davidson 78, Northeastern 69
ETSU 79, N. Dakota St. 61
Gardner-Webb 81, UNC-Wilmington 72
High Point 55, East Carolina 52
Howard 86, California Baptist 84
James Madison 78, N. Illinois 74
NC Central 83, Southern U. 71
NC State 78, Mercer 74
New Orleans 97, Governors State University 53
Nicholls 62, W. Michigan 61, OT
Savannah St. 80, Alcorn St. 75
The Citadel 84, South Florida 81
Troy 77, North Alabama 58
UCF 66, N. Kentucky 53
UNC-Greensboro 80, Louisiana Tech 73
VCU 69, Hofstra 67, OT
Virginia Tech 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 37
W. Carolina 77, Jacksonville 65
William & Mary 87, Saint Joseph’s 85
Winthrop 116, Warren Wilson 76
Ball St. 82, Evansville 72
Bradley 86, Chicago St. 70
Detroit 78, E. Michigan 74
E. Illinois 90, Arkansas St. 86, OT
IUPUI 80, Grambling St. 69
Ill.-Chicago 94, UW-Parkside 74
Illinois St. 79, Lindenwood 62
Indiana St. 63, W. Kentucky 54
Kansas St. 77, Lehigh 58
Miami (Ohio) 85, Army 55
Nebraska 73, W. Illinois 49
Nebraska-Omaha 89, Montana St. 65
Notre Dame 95, DePaul 70
Oakland 87, Oral Roberts 76
Ohio 85, Austin Peay 82, OT
Saint Louis 73, Cent. Arkansas 61
UMKC 94, Avila 58
Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, UALR 66
Baylor 72, George Mason 61
North Texas 75, St. Peter’s 66
S. Illinois 79, Tulsa 69
Texas Tech 93, N. Colorado 62
Cal Poly 75, SC-Upstate 74, OT
Colorado 93, Air Force 56
Denver 64, Longwood 62
Houston 76, BYU 62
New Mexico 84, UTEP 78
Portland St. 91, Northwest Nazarene 75
San Francisco 84, Dartmouth 65
Santa Clara 71, San Jose St. 63
Seattle 83, Fairfield 80
Utah Valley 74, North Dakota 68
___
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.