Saturday, Nov. 24 EAST

American U. 73, UMBC 69

Binghamton 78, Sacred Heart 73

Buffalo 76, Marist 49

Colgate 84, Siena 79

Advertisement

George Washington 70, Manhattan 43

Georgetown 93, Campbell 85

Hartford 93, Western New England 53

Md.-Eastern Shore 77, Central Penn College 52

NJIT 77, LIU Brooklyn 70

Penn 112, Stockton 63

Princeton 60, Monmouth (NJ) 57

Providence 91, Iona 79

Rider 89, Wagner 65

St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Niagara 63

Stony Brook 68, Rhode Island 58

UConn 91, New Hampshire 66

West Virginia 88, Valparaiso 76

SOUTH

Belmont 91, Kennesaw St. 53

Cincinnati 71, Mississippi 57

Davidson 78, Northeastern 69

ETSU 79, N. Dakota St. 61

Gardner-Webb 81, UNC-Wilmington 72

High Point 55, East Carolina 52

Howard 86, California Baptist 84

James Madison 78, N. Illinois 74

NC Central 83, Southern U. 71

NC State 78, Mercer 74

New Orleans 97, Governors State University 53

Nicholls 62, W. Michigan 61, OT

Savannah St. 80, Alcorn St. 75

The Citadel 84, South Florida 81

Troy 77, North Alabama 58

UCF 66, N. Kentucky 53

UNC-Greensboro 80, Louisiana Tech 73

VCU 69, Hofstra 67, OT

Virginia Tech 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 37

W. Carolina 77, Jacksonville 65

William & Mary 87, Saint Joseph’s 85

Winthrop 116, Warren Wilson 76

MIDWEST

Ball St. 82, Evansville 72

Bradley 86, Chicago St. 70

Detroit 78, E. Michigan 74

E. Illinois 90, Arkansas St. 86, OT

IUPUI 80, Grambling St. 69

Ill.-Chicago 94, UW-Parkside 74

Illinois St. 79, Lindenwood 62

Indiana St. 63, W. Kentucky 54

Kansas St. 77, Lehigh 58

Miami (Ohio) 85, Army 55

Nebraska 73, W. Illinois 49

Nebraska-Omaha 89, Montana St. 65

Notre Dame 95, DePaul 70

Oakland 87, Oral Roberts 76

Ohio 85, Austin Peay 82, OT

Saint Louis 73, Cent. Arkansas 61

UMKC 94, Avila 58

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, UALR 66

Baylor 72, George Mason 61

North Texas 75, St. Peter’s 66

S. Illinois 79, Tulsa 69

Texas Tech 93, N. Colorado 62

FAR WEST

Cal Poly 75, SC-Upstate 74, OT

Colorado 93, Air Force 56

Denver 64, Longwood 62

Houston 76, BYU 62

New Mexico 84, UTEP 78

Portland St. 91, Northwest Nazarene 75

San Francisco 84, Dartmouth 65

Santa Clara 71, San Jose St. 63

Seattle 83, Fairfield 80

Utah Valley 74, North Dakota 68

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.