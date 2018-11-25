Bucknell 69, Vermont 61
Columbia 85, St. Joseph’s (BKN) 38
Duquesne 83, Mass.-Lowell 71
Fordham 77, Alabama A&M 46
Lafayette 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 76
Quinnipiac 58, Maine 50
FAU 85, Florida Gulf Coast 68
Liberty 82, Savannah St. 56
Lipscomb 87, Morehead St. 55
Morgan St. 78, Mount St. Mary’s 68
UAB 68, Canisius 58
UNC-Wilmington 82, E. Illinois 65
Villanova 66, Florida St. 60
William Carey 78, Southern Miss. 72
Bowling Green 81, Drexel 71
Cent. Michigan 103, Siena Heights 75
Illinois 86, MVSU 67
N. Illinois 92, Oakland 72
SIU-Edwardsville 80, Incarnate Word 68
Oral Roberts 78, James Madison 69, OT
Fairfield 86, Denver 85
Northwestern 79, Utah 57
