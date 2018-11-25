Sunday, Nov. 25 EAST

Bucknell 69, Vermont 61

Columbia 85, St. Joseph’s (BKN) 38

Duquesne 83, Mass.-Lowell 71

Fordham 77, Alabama A&M 46

Lafayette 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 76

Quinnipiac 58, Maine 50

SOUTH

FAU 85, Florida Gulf Coast 68

Liberty 82, Savannah St. 56

Lipscomb 87, Morehead St. 55

Morgan St. 78, Mount St. Mary’s 68

UAB 68, Canisius 58

UNC-Wilmington 82, E. Illinois 65

Villanova 66, Florida St. 60

William Carey 78, Southern Miss. 72

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 81, Drexel 71

Cent. Michigan 103, Siena Heights 75

Illinois 86, MVSU 67

N. Illinois 92, Oakland 72

SIU-Edwardsville 80, Incarnate Word 68

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 78, James Madison 69, OT

FAR WEST

Fairfield 86, Denver 85

Northwestern 79, Utah 57

