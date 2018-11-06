Tuesday, Nov. 6 EAST

Buffalo 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 67

CCSU 75, Hartford 68

Dartmouth 114, Newbury 39

Fordham 106, City College of New York 58

LIU Brooklyn 109, New Rochelle 76

New Hampshire 108, Rivier 54

Providence 77, Siena 67

Seton Hall 89, Wagner 49

St. John’s 76, Loyola (Md.) 55

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 125, Mars Hill 62

Coll. of Charleston 85, Presbyterian 73

Furman 102, Bob Jones 48

Georgia St. 74, ETSU 68

James Madison 86, Eastern Mennonite 58

Longwood 84, Randolph 56

Morehead St. 102, Kentucky Christian 82

NC State 105, Mount St. Mary’s 55

North Carolina 78, Wofford 67

Radford 91, Davis & Elkins 57

UCF 84, Rider 70

VMI 89, Washington College (MD) 56

MIDWEST

Akron 70, Cedarville 50

E. Michigan 77, Rochester College 67

Green Bay 110, Wisconsin Lutheran 54

Illinois St. 74, Florida Gulf Coast 66

Indiana 104, Chicago St. 55

Purdue 90, Fairfield 57

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 107, Arlington Baptist 54

FAR WEST

Air Force 90, Johnson & Wales (CO) 65

___

