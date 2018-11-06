Buffalo 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 67
CCSU 75, Hartford 68
Dartmouth 114, Newbury 39
Fordham 106, City College of New York 58
LIU Brooklyn 109, New Rochelle 76
New Hampshire 108, Rivier 54
Providence 77, Siena 67
Seton Hall 89, Wagner 49
St. John’s 76, Loyola (Md.) 55
Appalachian St. 125, Mars Hill 62
Coll. of Charleston 85, Presbyterian 73
Furman 102, Bob Jones 48
Georgia St. 74, ETSU 68
James Madison 86, Eastern Mennonite 58
Longwood 84, Randolph 56
Morehead St. 102, Kentucky Christian 82
NC State 105, Mount St. Mary’s 55
North Carolina 78, Wofford 67
Radford 91, Davis & Elkins 57
UCF 84, Rider 70
VMI 89, Washington College (MD) 56
Akron 70, Cedarville 50
E. Michigan 77, Rochester College 67
Green Bay 110, Wisconsin Lutheran 54
Illinois St. 74, Florida Gulf Coast 66
Indiana 104, Chicago St. 55
Purdue 90, Fairfield 57
Abilene Christian 107, Arlington Baptist 54
Air Force 90, Johnson & Wales (CO) 65
___
