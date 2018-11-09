College football: No. 13 Syracuse beats Louisville 54-23

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Moe Neal rushed for a career-best 159 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Eric Dungey ran for two more scores and passed for another, and No. 13 Syracuse took advantage of five Louisville miscues to rout the Cardinals 54-23 on Friday night.

The Orange (8-2, 5-2 ACC, No. 13 CFP) scored 27 points off five Louisville (2-8, 0-7 ACC) errors, rushed for 292 yards and accumulated 518 yards of total offense. Syracuse finished the season unbeaten in six games in the Carrier Dome for the fourth time since the building opened in 1980.

The Cardinals were penalized 17 times for 125 yards, and Syracuse picked off two Louisville passes. Louisville also lost two fumbles and their quarterbacks, under pressure most of the game, were sacked five times.

The win was the fourth straight for the Orange, while Louisville lost its seventh straight. The eight wins tied the most victories for Syracuse in a regular season since 1998.

Louisville’s three quarterbacks were a combined 14 of 31 for 210 yards.

The win sets up a showdown for the Orange next Saturday against No. 3 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium.

