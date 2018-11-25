College Football Schedule

Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
November 25, 2018 1:55 pm
 
All Times EST
(Subject to change)
Friday, Nov. 30
MIDWEST

MAC Championship: Buffalo (10-2) vs. N. Illinois (7-5) at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 Championship: Utah (9-3) vs. Washington (9-3) at Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m.

___

Saturday, Dec. 1
SOUTH

Louisiana-Lafayette (7-6) at Appalachian St. (9-2), Noon

East Carolina (3-8) at NC State (8-3), Noon

Akron (4-7) at South Carolina (6-5), Noon

Marshall (8-3) at Virginia Tech (5-6), Noon

Conference USA Championship: UAB (9-3) at Middle Tennessee (8-4), 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. (4-6) at Liberty (5-6), 2 p.m.

American Athletic Championship: Memphis (8-4) at UCF (11-0), 3:30 p.m.

SEC Championship: Georgia (11-1) vs. Alabama (12-0) at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SWAC Championship: Southern U. (7-3) at Alcorn St. (8-3), 4:30 p.m.

ACC Championship: Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Clemson (12-0) at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Drake (7-3) at Iowa St. (7-4), 2 p.m.

Big Ten championship: Northwestern (8-4) vs. Ohio St. (11-1) at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Big 12 Championship: Texas (9-3) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, Noon

FAR WEST

Mountain West Championship: Fresno St. (10-2) at Boise St. (10-2), 7:45 p.m.

Stanford (7-4) at California (7-4), 3 p.m.

FCS Playoffs
Second Round

Jacksonville St. (9-3) at Maine (8-3), Noon

James Madison (9-3) at Colgate (9-1), 1 p.m.

Wofford (9-3) at Kennesaw St. (10-1), 2 p.m.

Montana St. (8-4) at N. Dakota St. (11-0), 3 p.m.

Duquesne (9-3) at S. Dakota St. (8-2), 3 p.m.

SE Missouri (9-3) at Weber St. (9-2), 4 p.m.

Nicholls St. (9-3) at E. Washington (9-2), 5 p.m.

N. Iowa (7-5) at UC Davis (9-2), 7 p.m.

___

Saturday, Dec. 8
EAST

Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

FCS Playoffs
Quarterfinals

TBD

