College Football Schedule

|Friday, Nov. 30
|MIDWEST
MAC Championship: Buffalo (10-2) vs. N. Illinois (7-5) at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Pac-12 Championship: Utah (9-3) vs. Washington (9-3) at Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette (7-6) at Appalachian St. (9-2), Noon
East Carolina (3-8) at NC State (8-3), Noon
Akron (4-7) at South Carolina (6-5), Noon
Marshall (8-3) at Virginia Tech (5-6), Noon
Conference USA Championship: UAB (9-3) at Middle Tennessee (8-4), 1:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. (4-6) at Liberty (5-6), 2 p.m.
American Athletic Championship: Memphis (8-4) at UCF (11-0), 3:30 p.m.
SEC Championship: Georgia (11-1) vs. Alabama (12-0) at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
SWAC Championship: Southern U. (7-3) at Alcorn St. (8-3), 4:30 p.m.
ACC Championship: Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Clemson (12-0) at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
Drake (7-3) at Iowa St. (7-4), 2 p.m.
Big Ten championship: Northwestern (8-4) vs. Ohio St. (11-1) at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
Big 12 Championship: Texas (9-3) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, Noon
Mountain West Championship: Fresno St. (10-2) at Boise St. (10-2), 7:45 p.m.
Stanford (7-4) at California (7-4), 3 p.m.
|FCS Playoffs
|Second Round
Jacksonville St. (9-3) at Maine (8-3), Noon
James Madison (9-3) at Colgate (9-1), 1 p.m.
Wofford (9-3) at Kennesaw St. (10-1), 2 p.m.
Montana St. (8-4) at N. Dakota St. (11-0), 3 p.m.
Duquesne (9-3) at S. Dakota St. (8-2), 3 p.m.
SE Missouri (9-3) at Weber St. (9-2), 4 p.m.
Nicholls St. (9-3) at E. Washington (9-2), 5 p.m.
N. Iowa (7-5) at UC Davis (9-2), 7 p.m.
Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
|FCS Playoffs
|Quarterfinals
TBD
