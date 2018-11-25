College Football Standings

|American Athletic Conference
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|8
|0
|335
|164
|11
|0
|474
|214
|Temple
|7
|1
|311
|182
|8
|4
|427
|296
|Cincinnati
|6
|2
|275
|139
|10
|2
|419
|193
|South Florida
|3
|5
|184
|265
|7
|5
|350
|378
|East Carolina
|1
|7
|169
|308
|3
|8
|270
|390
|UConn
|0
|8
|165
|421
|1
|11
|266
|605
|West Division
|Houston
|5
|3
|348
|291
|8
|4
|557
|413
|Memphis
|5
|3
|316
|218
|8
|4
|526
|354
|Tulane
|5
|3
|219
|214
|6
|6
|308
|334
|SMU
|4
|4
|247
|263
|5
|7
|365
|423
|Navy
|2
|6
|194
|260
|3
|9
|315
|419
|Tulsa
|2
|6
|210
|248
|3
|9
|289
|355
___
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|0
|378
|93
|12
|0
|548
|168
|Syracuse
|6
|2
|318
|224
|9
|3
|489
|333
|NC State
|5
|3
|267
|229
|8
|3
|369
|269
|Boston College
|4
|4
|209
|208
|7
|5
|384
|308
|Wake Forest
|3
|5
|233
|282
|6
|6
|390
|399
|Florida St.
|3
|5
|163
|250
|5
|7
|263
|378
|Louisville
|0
|8
|162
|398
|2
|10
|237
|529
|Coastal Division
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|269
|211
|7
|5
|336
|333
|Georgia Tech
|5
|3
|264
|236
|7
|5
|427
|347
|Miami
|4
|4
|197
|144
|7
|5
|371
|218
|Virginia
|4
|4
|194
|173
|7
|5
|342
|261
|Virginia Tech
|4
|4
|196
|237
|5
|6
|316
|348
|Duke
|3
|5
|176
|268
|7
|5
|326
|329
|North Carolina
|1
|7
|216
|289
|2
|9
|301
|380
___
|Big 12 Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|8
|1
|464
|338
|11
|1
|604
|394
|Texas
|7
|2
|286
|233
|9
|3
|380
|302
|West Virginia
|6
|3
|373
|261
|8
|3
|465
|292
|Iowa St.
|6
|3
|266
|220
|7
|4
|295
|246
|Baylor
|4
|5
|220
|287
|6
|6
|339
|374
|TCU
|4
|5
|171
|234
|6
|6
|296
|293
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|6
|304
|338
|6
|6
|461
|389
|Kansas St.
|3
|6
|192
|233
|5
|7
|270
|305
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|281
|277
|5
|7
|448
|373
|Kansas
|1
|8
|177
|313
|3
|9
|286
|360
MORE
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.