College Football Standings

American Athletic Conference East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 8 0 335 164 11 0 474 214 Temple 7 1 311 182 8 4 427 296 Cincinnati 6 2 275 139 10 2 419 193 South Florida 3 5 184 265 7 5 350 378 East Carolina 1 7 169 308 3 8 270 390 UConn 0 8 165 421 1 11 266 605 West Division Houston 5 3 348 291 8 4 557 413 Memphis 5 3 316 218 8 4 526 354 Tulane 5 3 219 214 6 6 308 334 SMU 4 4 247 263 5 7 365 423 Navy 2 6 194 260 3 9 315 419 Tulsa 2 6 210 248 3 9 289 355

Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 8 0 378 93 12 0 548 168 Syracuse 6 2 318 224 9 3 489 333 NC State 5 3 267 229 8 3 369 269 Boston College 4 4 209 208 7 5 384 308 Wake Forest 3 5 233 282 6 6 390 399 Florida St. 3 5 163 250 5 7 263 378 Louisville 0 8 162 398 2 10 237 529 Coastal Division Pittsburgh 6 2 269 211 7 5 336 333 Georgia Tech 5 3 264 236 7 5 427 347 Miami 4 4 197 144 7 5 371 218 Virginia 4 4 194 173 7 5 342 261 Virginia Tech 4 4 196 237 5 6 316 348 Duke 3 5 176 268 7 5 326 329 North Carolina 1 7 216 289 2 9 301 380

Big 12 Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 8 1 464 338 11 1 604 394 Texas 7 2 286 233 9 3 380 302 West Virginia 6 3 373 261 8 3 465 292 Iowa St. 6 3 266 220 7 4 295 246 Baylor 4 5 220 287 6 6 339 374 TCU 4 5 171 234 6 6 296 293 Oklahoma St. 3 6 304 338 6 6 461 389 Kansas St. 3 6 192 233 5 7 270 305 Texas Tech 3 6 281 277 5 7 448 373 Kansas 1 8 177 313 3 9 286 360

