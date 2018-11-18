College Football Standings

|American Athletic Conference
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|7
|0
|297
|154
|10
|0
|436
|204
|Temple
|6
|1
|254
|175
|7
|4
|370
|289
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|219
|133
|9
|2
|363
|187
|South Florida
|3
|4
|174
|227
|7
|4
|340
|340
|East Carolina
|1
|6
|163
|252
|3
|7
|264
|334
|UConn
|0
|7
|158
|364
|1
|10
|259
|548
|West Division
|Houston
|5
|2
|317
|239
|8
|3
|526
|361
|Memphis
|4
|3
|264
|187
|7
|4
|474
|323
|SMU
|4
|3
|223
|236
|5
|6
|341
|396
|Tulane
|4
|3
|190
|186
|5
|6
|279
|306
|Navy
|2
|5
|166
|231
|3
|8
|287
|390
|Tulsa
|1
|6
|183
|224
|2
|9
|262
|331
___
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|0
|378
|93
|11
|0
|492
|133
|Syracuse
|5
|2
|276
|203
|8
|3
|447
|312
|NC State
|4
|3
|233
|201
|7
|3
|335
|241
|Boston College
|4
|3
|188
|166
|7
|4
|363
|266
|Florida St.
|3
|5
|163
|250
|5
|6
|249
|337
|Wake Forest
|2
|5
|174
|275
|5
|6
|331
|392
|Louisville
|0
|8
|162
|398
|2
|9
|227
|473
|Coastal Division
|Pittsburgh
|6
|1
|266
|187
|7
|4
|333
|309
|Georgia Tech
|5
|3
|264
|236
|7
|4
|406
|302
|Virginia
|4
|3
|163
|139
|7
|4
|311
|227
|Duke
|3
|4
|169
|209
|7
|4
|319
|270
|Miami
|3
|4
|173
|141
|6
|5
|347
|215
|Virginia Tech
|3
|4
|162
|206
|4
|6
|282
|317
|North Carolina
|1
|6
|188
|255
|2
|8
|273
|346
___
|Big 12 Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|7
|1
|405
|282
|10
|1
|545
|338
|West Virginia
|6
|2
|317
|202
|8
|2
|409
|233
|Texas
|6
|2
|262
|216
|8
|3
|356
|285
|Iowa St.
|5
|3
|224
|182
|6
|4
|253
|208
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|5
|280
|307
|6
|5
|437
|358
|Baylor
|3
|5
|185
|263
|5
|6
|304
|350
|Kansas St.
|3
|5
|154
|191
|5
|6
|232
|263
|TCU
|3
|5
|140
|210
|5
|6
|265
|269
|Texas Tech
|3
|5
|257
|242
|5
|6
|424
|338
|Kansas
|1
|7
|160
|289
|3
|8
|269
|336
