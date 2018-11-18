Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
College Football Standings

November 18, 2018 2:57 am
 
American Athletic Conference
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 7 0 297 154 10 0 436 204
Temple 6 1 254 175 7 4 370 289
Cincinnati 5 2 219 133 9 2 363 187
South Florida 3 4 174 227 7 4 340 340
East Carolina 1 6 163 252 3 7 264 334
UConn 0 7 158 364 1 10 259 548
West Division
Houston 5 2 317 239 8 3 526 361
Memphis 4 3 264 187 7 4 474 323
SMU 4 3 223 236 5 6 341 396
Tulane 4 3 190 186 5 6 279 306
Navy 2 5 166 231 3 8 287 390
Tulsa 1 6 183 224 2 9 262 331

___

Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 8 0 378 93 11 0 492 133
Syracuse 5 2 276 203 8 3 447 312
NC State 4 3 233 201 7 3 335 241
Boston College 4 3 188 166 7 4 363 266
Florida St. 3 5 163 250 5 6 249 337
Wake Forest 2 5 174 275 5 6 331 392
Louisville 0 8 162 398 2 9 227 473
Coastal Division
Pittsburgh 6 1 266 187 7 4 333 309
Georgia Tech 5 3 264 236 7 4 406 302
Virginia 4 3 163 139 7 4 311 227
Duke 3 4 169 209 7 4 319 270
Miami 3 4 173 141 6 5 347 215
Virginia Tech 3 4 162 206 4 6 282 317
North Carolina 1 6 188 255 2 8 273 346

___

Big 12 Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 7 1 405 282 10 1 545 338
West Virginia 6 2 317 202 8 2 409 233
Texas 6 2 262 216 8 3 356 285
Iowa St. 5 3 224 182 6 4 253 208
Oklahoma St. 3 5 280 307 6 5 437 358
Baylor 3 5 185 263 5 6 304 350
Kansas St. 3 5 154 191 5 6 232 263
TCU 3 5 140 210 5 6 265 269
Texas Tech 3 5 257 242 5 6 424 338
Kansas 1 7 160 289 3 8 269 336

