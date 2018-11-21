Collins with 21, Yetna 15; USF breaks away from FAMU, 69-59

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Collins scored 21 points with four assists and Alexis Yetna added 15 points and 10 rebounds as South Florida defeated Florida A&M 69-59 Wednesday night for its best start since the 2014-15 season.

Trading the lead for much of the first half, USF (4-1) pulled away for good with 5:09 remaining. Justin Brown converted a pair of free throws and T.J. Lang dunked in a 12-3 run into halftime. USF began the second half on a 5-0 spurt and kept control despite shooting 39 percent from the field (23 of 59). The Bulls scored 19 points at the foul line in 30 attempts.

Justin Ravenel led the Rattlers (3-2) with 14 points while D.J. Jones and Rod Melton added 12 each. Jones added five rebounds and three steals.

South Florida held a 42-28 advantage on the boards, outscored FAMU 38-22 in the paint and turned 16 Rattler turnovers into 20 points.

