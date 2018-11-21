Listen Live Sports

Colombia tries quashing tensions at migrant camp with soccer

November 21, 2018 3:17 pm
 
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian officials are hoping to help ease tensions at a Venezuelan migrant camp with a game both new arrivals and their hosts share a passion for: soccer.

Migrants faced off against Colombian humanitarian aid workers in a tournament Wednesday, two days after sixteen Venezuelans were expelled from the camp.

Authorities had accused the group of looting supplies, destroying tents and attacking police.

Migrants have said they are frustrated with food distribution at the camp and rules that forbid cooking.

Colombia is home to over one million Venezuelans who have fled their country’s economic and humanitarian crisis.

The camp was built last week to accommodate migrants who had previously been living in tents made of plastic sheets and scrap materials outside the city’s bus terminal.

