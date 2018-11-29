Listen Live Sports

Colts-Jaguars Preview Capsule

November 29, 2018
 
INDIANAPOLIS (6-5) at JACKSONVILLE (3-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Colts by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Indianapolis 5-5-1, Jacksonville 3-6-2

SERIES RECORD – Colts lead 23-12

LAST MEETING – Colts beat Jaguars 29-26, Nov. 11

LAST WEEK – Colts beat Dolphins 27-24; Jaguars lost to Bills 24-21

AP PRO32 RANKING – Colts No. 11, Jaguars No. 28

COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (T8), RUSH (18), PASS (9)

COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (12), PASS (20)

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (16), PASS (22)

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (16), PASS (3)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Colts have lost four of last six in series but seeking first season sweep of Jaguars since 2014. … Win would give Indy first six-game winning streak since opening 2009 AFC championship season 14-0. … Andrew Luck has TD pass in NFL-best 34 straight games and three or more TDs in eight consecutive games, tying Peyton Manning for No. 2 all-time. … Luck has thrown TDs to 12 players, one behind Matt Ryan (2016) and Drew Brees (2018) for NFL single-season record. … Luck also has five straight games with rating over 100. … Indy did not allow Luck to be sacked in first meeting after giving up 14 to Jacksonville in two games last year, when luck was injured. … Colts and Saints have allowed league-low 11 sacks this season. … Eric Ebron needs one TD reception to break Dallas Clark’s single-season Colts record for tight ends (11). Ebron had 11 TD catches in first four NFL seasons. … K Adam Vinatieri’s next field goal made from 40 to 49 yards will tie Gary Anderson for league record (161). … Indy defense tied for fifth in takeaways (20) and third in tackles for loss (64). … Jaguars have dropped seven straight since 3-1 start. … Coach Doug Marrone fired OC Nathaniel Hackett and benched QB Blake Bortles after latest loss, replacing them with QBs coach Scott Milanovich and backup QB Cody Kessler. … Kessler was 0-8 as Cleveland’s starter in 2016. … Jags will be without RB Leonard Fournette, suspended one game for leaving bench and instigating fight in Buffalo. … Expect Carlos Hyde, another ex-Cleveland player, to start in Fournette’s place. … Kessler also will have three backup O-linemen protecting him since Jags will be without LT Cam Robinson, LG Andrew Norwell and C Brandon Linder. Fantasy tip: Don’t play any Jaguars. If desperate, Colts TE Erik Swoope might be worth flyer because Jack Doyle (kidney) was placed on injured reserve and Eric Ebron (back) and Mo Alie-Cox (calf) are dealing with injuries. Swoope, who returned to practice this week, caught TD passes in three consecutive games before missing month with knee injury.

