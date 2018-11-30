Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coming off elbow surgery, Richards says he’s joining Padres

November 30, 2018 12:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free agent pitcher Garrett Richards says on Twitter that he’s joining the rebuilding San Diego Padres.

Multiple reports indicate the right-hander has agreed to a two-year contract worth about $15 million. Richards had reconstructive elbow surgery in July while with the Los Angeles Angels.

Neither the Padres nor Richards’ agency would confirm the deal Thursday night.

The move apparently is with an eye toward 2020, when the Padres expect to be competitive.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

“Today I had to make one of the toughest decisions of my career,” the 30-year-old Richards tweeted. “The emotions I’m feeling are bittersweet. While we’re excited to start a new chapter as a Padre, it’s not easy to say goodbye to the only team I’ve know.”

Richards was 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA last year before having surgery. He was 45-38 with a 3.54 ERA with the Angels since 2011.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor