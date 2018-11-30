Coming off elbow surgery, Richards says he’s joining Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free agent pitcher Garrett Richards says on Twitter that he’s joining the rebuilding San Diego Padres.

Multiple reports indicate the right-hander has agreed to a two-year contract worth about $15 million. Richards had reconstructive elbow surgery in July while with the Los Angeles Angels.

Neither the Padres nor Richards’ agency would confirm the deal Thursday night.

The move apparently is with an eye toward 2020, when the Padres expect to be competitive.

“Today I had to make one of the toughest decisions of my career,” the 30-year-old Richards tweeted. “The emotions I’m feeling are bittersweet. While we’re excited to start a new chapter as a Padre, it’s not easy to say goodbye to the only team I’ve know.”

Richards was 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA last year before having surgery. He was 45-38 with a 3.54 ERA with the Angels since 2011.

