Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

CONMEBOL opens hearing against River Plate after bus attack

November 27, 2018 4:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

South American soccer body CONMEBOL has opened a disciplinary hearing against River Plate after its fans attacked the Boca Juniors bus before the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday.

CONMEBOL made the announcement on social media on Tuesday. It said River has 24 hours to present its defense to the hearing at the confederation headquarters in Luque, Paraguay.

Later in the day, confederation executives will also gather to decide the fate of the second leg.

The final between the Buenos Aires archrivals was postponed on Saturday to Sunday, then on Sunday postponed indefinitely because Boca was in no fit state to play. The first leg was drawn 2-2.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Boca wants River to be punished for the attack that injured several players near River’s Monumental de Nunez Stadium.

The disciplinary committee will decide whether to disqualify River Plate, force the second leg to be played behind closed doors, or transfer the match to a neutral stadium.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House