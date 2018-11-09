Listen Live Sports

Cook leads Missouri State over Robert Morris 74-60

November 9, 2018
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keandre Cook scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Missouri State beat Robert Morris 74-60 on Friday night.

Cook was 6 of 10 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Josh Webster added 14 points, and Szymon Wojcik and Jarred Dixon scored 12 each for the Bears (2-0), who led the entire way after the first five minutes.

The Colonials (0-2) cut an eight-point deficit to 39-38 with a 9-2 run early in the second half, but Missouri State responded with a 12-2 run and extended to its largest lead at 58-44 which it later matched at the final score. Robert Morris got no closer than 60-54 after trailing by 14.

Charles Bain had 25 points and Jon Williams added 11 points for Robert Morris. The Colonials shot just 31 percent from the field, including 9 of 34 from 3-point range.

