Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cooper rallies Jacksonville St. past UT-Martin 21-14

November 3, 2018 5:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Zerrick Cooper’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Hester with 29 seconds left gave Jacksonville State a 21-14 win over Tennessee-Martin on Saturday in the Gamecocks’ final home game of the season.

Jacksonville State (7-2, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference) had a 13-6 lead before Joe Hudson threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Moore with 66 seconds remaining that finished a three-play, 57-yard drive which took just 63 seconds to complete. That set up Cooper’s game-winner to Hester.

Cooper finished with 178 yards passing and an interception, and Uriah West had 10 carries for 50 yards for the No. 10-ranked FCS Gamecocks. Jacksonville State’s return to the Top 10 last week marked the 66th time in the last 69 weeks that it has been in the top 10 of at least one of the two major FCS polls.

For Tennessee-Martin (1-8, 1-5), Moore had five catches for 123 yards, while Hudson finished with 238 yards passing and an interception.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad