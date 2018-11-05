Listen Live Sports

Copa Libertadores final will be without visiting fans

November 5, 2018 1:38 pm
 
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate will be played without opposing fans.

The presidents of both Buenos Aires clubs made their decision on Monday, three days after Argentine President Mauricio Macri said visiting fans would be allowed. Macri’s decision went against a 2013 ban on visiting fans in Argentine soccer aimed at reducing violence. Macri later backtracked and left the decision to the clubs.

The president of the Argentine Football Association says allowing opposing fans could “cause inconveniences.”

Boca hosts the first leg on Nov. 10 at La Bombonera, and River has the second leg on Nov. 24 at Monumental de Nunez.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

