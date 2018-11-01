Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Copa Libertadores finals rescheduled for 2 Saturdays

By ms
November 1, 2018 12:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate will be played on two Saturdays this month because of a political summit in Buenos Aires.

CONMEBOL posted on Twitter on Thursday the first match at Boca’s La Bombonera will be on Nov. 10, and the second at River’s Monumental de Nunez 14 days later.

Initially, the matches were scheduled for Nov. 7 and 28, but Buenos Aires will host the G20 summit in the last week of the month.

___

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad