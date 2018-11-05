Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cowboys DE Gregory out as Titans safety Vaccaro returns

November 5, 2018 7:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is out against Tennessee after having arthroscopic knee surgery before the open week, and Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro is active after missing three games with a dislocated elbow.

Tennessee linebacker Will Compton won’t play after being added to the injury report with a hamstring issue Saturday.

Gregory will be joined on the sideline by defensive lineman David Irving, who sprained an ankle in practice during the week. He had already been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Titans.

Tennessee right guard Josh Kline (ankle) is active after practicing fully late in the week. Kline and left guard Quinton Spain (shoulder) didn’t finish the Titans’ previous game, a 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in London before their open week.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Mariner works in the control tower aboard US navy ship

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated