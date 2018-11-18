Cowboys-Falcons Stats

Dallas 3 0 3 16—22 Atlanta 0 6 3 10—19 First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 21, 2:56.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Bryant 41, 14:52.

Atl_FG Bryant 45, :29.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 50, 10:15.

Atl_FG Bryant 53, 7:12.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Prescott 4 run (kick failed), 14:19.

Dal_Elliott 23 run (Maher kick), 12:26.

Atl_FG Bryant 21, 8:26.

Atl_J.Jones 34 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 1:52.

Dal_FG Maher 42, :00.

A_74,447.

Dal Atl First downs 20 19 Total Net Yards 323 354 Rushes-yards 29-132 18-80 Passing 191 274 Punt Returns 0-0 3-16 Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-32 Interceptions Ret. 1-28 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-32-0 24-34-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 3-17 Punts 3-44.3 2-31.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 2-20 2-15 Time of Possession 31:57 28:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 23-122, Lewis 1-5, Prescott 4-5, R.Smith 1-0. Atlanta, Coleman 8-58, I.Smith 6-10, Ridley 1-5, Hall 1-3, Sanu 1-3, Ryan 1-1.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 22-32-0-208. Atlanta, Ryan 24-34-1-291.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Elliott 7-79, C.Beasley 5-51, Swaim 4-24, Cooper 3-36, R.Smith 2-8, Gallup 1-10. Atlanta, J.Jones 6-118, Sanu 4-56, Hooper 4-27, Ridley 3-32, Coleman 3-27, Paulsen 2-19, I.Smith 2-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

