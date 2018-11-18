Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cowboys-Falcons Stats

November 18, 2018 4:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 3 0 3 16—22
Atlanta 0 6 3 10—19
First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 21, 2:56.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Bryant 41, 14:52.

Atl_FG Bryant 45, :29.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 50, 10:15.

Advertisement

Atl_FG Bryant 53, 7:12.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Prescott 4 run (kick failed), 14:19.

Dal_Elliott 23 run (Maher kick), 12:26.

Atl_FG Bryant 21, 8:26.

Atl_J.Jones 34 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 1:52.

Dal_FG Maher 42, :00.

A_74,447.

___

Dal Atl
First downs 20 19
Total Net Yards 323 354
Rushes-yards 29-132 18-80
Passing 191 274
Punt Returns 0-0 3-16
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-32
Interceptions Ret. 1-28 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-32-0 24-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 3-17
Punts 3-44.3 2-31.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-20 2-15
Time of Possession 31:57 28:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 23-122, Lewis 1-5, Prescott 4-5, R.Smith 1-0. Atlanta, Coleman 8-58, I.Smith 6-10, Ridley 1-5, Hall 1-3, Sanu 1-3, Ryan 1-1.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 22-32-0-208. Atlanta, Ryan 24-34-1-291.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Elliott 7-79, C.Beasley 5-51, Swaim 4-24, Cooper 3-36, R.Smith 2-8, Gallup 1-10. Atlanta, J.Jones 6-118, Sanu 4-56, Hooper 4-27, Ridley 3-32, Coleman 3-27, Paulsen 2-19, I.Smith 2-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team