Coyotes-Capitals Sum

Arizona 1 2 1—4 Washington 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Arizona, Hinostroza 4 (Strome, Panik), 16:56 (pp).

Second Period_2, Arizona, Panik 4, 11:57. 3, Washington, Backstrom 4 (Ovechkin, Bowey), 12:41. 4, Arizona, Galchenyuk 3 (Ekman-Larsson, Perlini), 14:38 (pp).

Third Period_5, Arizona, Stepan 4 (Keller, Galchenyuk), 18:28.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-5-5_22. Washington 10-16-13_39.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 2 of 6; Washington 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 3-3-1 (39 shots-38 saves). Washington, Holtby 5-5-2 (21-18).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:26.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Matt MacPherson.

