Coyotes-Flyers Sums

Arizona 1 3 0 0—4 Philadelphia 2 0 2 1—5

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 3 (Couturier, Giroux), 1:18. 2, Philadelphia, Laughton 5 (Lehtera), 5:47. 3, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 2 (Galchenyuk, Keller), 8:30 (pp). Penalties_Panik, ARI, (hooking), 2:32; Simmonds, PHI, (delay of game), 7:38; Panik, ARI, (hooking), 15:42; Simmonds, PHI, (cross checking), 18:27.

Second Period_4, Arizona, Richardson 5 (Hinostroza, Grabner), 1:51. 5, Arizona, Stepan 3, 6:14 (sh). 6, Arizona, Grabner 4 (Ekman-Larsson), 6:38 (sh). Penalties_Hinostroza, ARI, (tripping), 5:27; Connauton, ARI, (high sticking), 19:37.

Third Period_7, Philadelphia, Laughton 6 (Lindblom, Weise), 2:21. 8, Philadelphia, Weise 1 (Gostisbehere), 17:47. Penalties_None.

Overtime_9, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 3 (Giroux, Voracek), 1:01. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 9-15-10_34. Philadelphia 8-7-14-2_31.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 4.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 2-2-1 (31 shots-26 saves). Philadelphia, Pickard 3-1-1 (18-14), Elliott 5-5-0 (16-16).

T_2:27.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Jesse Marquis.

