Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes forward Josh Archibald suspended for 2 games

November 16, 2018 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona Coyotes forward Josh Archibald was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for an illegal check to Nashville forward Ryan Hartman’s head.

Archibald was given a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head Thursday night in the Coyotes’ 2-1 home victory. The suspension will cost Archibald $7,258.

Archibald has two penalty minutes in nine games this season.

___

Advertisement

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized