Coyotes-Predators Sum

Arizona 0 2 1—3 Nashville 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Arizona, Keller 7 (Schmaltz, Galchenyuk), 1:40. 2, Arizona, Schmaltz 3 (Ekman-Larsson), 19:39 (pp).

Third Period_3, Arizona, Richardson 7 (Hjalmarsson, Hinostroza), 11:23.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-8-9_25. Nashville 9-14-6_29.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 5; Nashville 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Hill 2-0-0 (29 shots-29 saves). Nashville, Rinne 10-4-1 (25-22).

A_17,165 (17,113). T_2:33.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Galloway.

