Coyotes-Predators Sums

Arizona 0 2 1—3 Nashville 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Grabner, ARI, (high sticking), 11:14.

Second Period_1, Arizona, Keller 7 (Galchenyuk, Schmaltz), 1:40. 2, Arizona, Schmaltz 3 (Ekman-Larsson), 19:39 (pp). Penalties_Hamhuis, NSH, (interference), 2:21; Ekholm, NSH, (holding), 13:47; Ekholm, NSH, (delay of game), 18:49.

Third Period_3, Arizona, Richardson 7 (Hinostroza, Hjalmarsson), 11:23. Penalties_Sissons, NSH, (interference), 0:27; Hartman, NSH, (roughing), 12:07; Crouse, ARI, (roughing), 12:07; Grabner, ARI, (hooking), 12:39; Jarnkrok, NSH, (cross checking), 18:00; Irwin, NSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:00; Crouse, ARI, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:00; Irwin, NSH, (roughing), 18:00; Crouse, ARI, (cross checking), 18:00.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-8-9_25. Nashville 9-14-6_29.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 5; Nashville 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Hill 2-0-0 (29 shots-29 saves). Nashville, Rinne 10-4-1 (25-22).

A_17,165 (17,113). T_2:33.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Galloway.

