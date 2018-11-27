Coyotes-Wild Sum

Arizona 1 0 3—4 Minnesota 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Arizona, Crouse 4 (Cousins, Archibald), 4:49. 2, Minnesota, Coyle 4 (Koivu, Spurgeon), 5:54.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Parise 11 (Spurgeon, Dumba), 2:20 (pp). 4, Minnesota, Zucker 7 (Spurgeon, Suter), 11:21.

Third Period_5, Arizona, Archibald 1 (Crouse), 3:07. 6, Arizona, Grabner 6 (Fischer, Richardson), 7:02. 7, Arizona, Archibald 2 (Oesterle, Goligoski), 8:39.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 6-1-7_14. Minnesota 12-8-5_25.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 1; Minnesota 1 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Hill 1-0-0 (5 shots-5 saves), Raanta 5-6-0 (20-17). Minnesota, Dubnyk 9-6-2 (14-10).

A_18,706 (18,064). T_2:26.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.