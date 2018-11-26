Listen Live Sports

Crandall of No. 1 Gonzaga fractures hand, out 4-6 weeks

November 26, 2018 8:25 pm
 
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Top-ranked Gonzaga says guard Geno Crandall fractured his right hand during practice Sunday and will miss the next four to six weeks of the season.

Crandall joins star forward Killian Tillie, who is out for about another month with an ankle injury, on the sidelines.

Crandall is a graduate transfer from North Dakota who has appeared in all six games this season, averaging 18 minutes per game. He’s averaging five points and has dished out 14 assists.

