Crew-Red Bulls, Sums

November 11, 2018 10:01 pm
 
Columbus 0 0—0
New York 1 2—3

First half_1, New York, Muyl, 4 (Long), 17th minute.

Second half_2, New York, Royer, 12 (Adams), 73rd; 3, New York, Royer, 13 (Kaku), 76th.

Goalies_Columbus, Zack Steffen, Jon Kempin; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Jason White; Eric Weisbrod; Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

A_22,789.

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Tyler Adams, Sean Davis, Kaku, Alex Muyl (Marc Rzatkowski, 85th), Daniel Royer (Derrick Etienne, 85th); Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Columbus_Zack Steffen; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Gaston Sauro (Patrick Mullins, 79th), Milton Valenzuela; Artur, Federico Higuain, Wil Trapp; Justin Meram (Luis Argudo, 84th), Pedro Santos (Cristian Martinez, 82nd), Gyasi Zardes.

