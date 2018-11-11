Crew-Red Bulls, Sums

|Columbus
|0
|0—0
|New York
|1
|2—3
First half_1, New York, Muyl, 4 (Long), 17th minute.
Second half_2, New York, Royer, 12 (Adams), 73rd; 3, New York, Royer, 13 (Kaku), 76th.
Goalies_Columbus, Zack Steffen, Jon Kempin; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.
Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Jason White; Eric Weisbrod; Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.
A_22,789.
___
New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Tyler Adams, Sean Davis, Kaku, Alex Muyl (Marc Rzatkowski, 85th), Daniel Royer (Derrick Etienne, 85th); Bradley Wright-Phillips.
Columbus_Zack Steffen; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Gaston Sauro (Patrick Mullins, 79th), Milton Valenzuela; Artur, Federico Higuain, Wil Trapp; Justin Meram (Luis Argudo, 84th), Pedro Santos (Cristian Martinez, 82nd), Gyasi Zardes.
