Crosa FG wins it, Western Illinois edges S. Illinois 34-31

November 3, 2018
 
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Sam Crosa kicked a field goal in the final seconds, the finale of Western Illinois’ 20-point fourth-quarter rally, to edge Southern Illinois 34-31 on Saturday.

The Leathernecks (5-4, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference) evened the score at 31-all late in the fourth quarter when Sean McGuire hit Adam Conrady for a touchdown with 4:04 remaining. Crosa capped the team’s next drive with a 33-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining. Linebacker Pete Swenson forced a Southern Illinois fumble in the final seconds — recovered by Khalen Saunders — to preserve the win.

McGuire finished with 283 yards and two touchdowns passing.

Western Illinois was down 31-14 early in the fourth when Crosa began the comeback with a 34-yard field goal. Shabar Wilson recovered a Southern Illinois fumble on the first play of the next drive and the Leathernecks capitalized quickly with a short scoring run by Steve McShane to close to 31-24 with 10:50 left.

Matt DeSomer threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns for the Salukis (2-7, 1-5).

