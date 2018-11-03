Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Crozier’s 3TDs leads Holy Cross rally over Lafayette

November 3, 2018 4:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Domenic Cozier ran for three touchdowns, Geoff Wade threw for two scores and Holy Cross smashed Lafayette 40-14 on Saturday.

The Leopards scored all their points in the first quarter on Nick Pearson’s 3-yard TD run with 5:30 remaining in the quarter, and three minutes later C.J. Amil ran for a 58-yard score.

Holy Cross (3-6, 2-2 Patriot League) took control in the second when Derek Ng got the Crusaders on the board with a 36-yard field goal, Crozier scored from 1-yard out with 8:54 before halftime, and with 3:08 remaining, he again ran it in from 1-yard out for a 17-14 lead. The Crusaders wrapped up it up with 23 third-quarter points with Wade throwing a 50-yard score to Richie DeNicola and a 27-yarder to Derek Mountain. Crozier, who ran for a total of 53 yards, added a 2-yard run and Ng added a 24-yard field goal.

Sean O’Malley led Lafayette (3-6, 2-3) with 156 yards passing.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad