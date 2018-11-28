Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs agree to 1-year contract with left-hander Kyle Ryan

November 28, 2018 6:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and left-hander Kyle Ryan have agreed to one-year contract.

Under the terms of the deal announced Wednesday, he would earn $180,000 if he spends next season in the minors. His salary would increase to $555,000 if he’s in the majors and go up to $700,000 if he spends one day on the active big league roster, not including the disabled list.

The 27-year-old Ryan was 1-2 with a 2.86 ERA in eight starts and 14 relief appearances for Triple-A Iowa this year last year. He was 8-6 with a 3.87 ERA in 86 games for the Detroit Tigers from 2014-17.

___

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|6 Foundations of Proposal Management -...
12|7 2018 General Officer/Flag Officer (PED)...
12|7 Power Breakfast: Creating a Culture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor