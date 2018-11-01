Cubs’ Jason Heyward, Giants’ Mark Melancon keep contracts

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward and San Francisco reliever Mark Melancon let the deadline pass for exercising opt-out provisions in their contracts.

Doing the same were two Cuban outfielders who have been major disappointments and spent all of this season in the minor leagues: Boston’s Rusney Castillo and Arizona’s Yasmany Tomas.

Heyward keeps the $184 million, eight-year deal that pays him $106 million in the next five seasons. The others all have two years left in their contracts: Melancon is owed $28 million, Tomas $32.5 million and Castillo $24.5 million.

They all had to make their decisions by Wednesday night.

