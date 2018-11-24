Cumberland, Hill-Mais rally Oakland past Oral Roberts, 87-76

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Jaevin Cumberland and Xavier Hill-Mais combined for 59 points as Oakland rallied in the second half to beat Oral Roberts 87-76 on Saturday.

Cumberland had a career-best 31 points, hitting 7 of 12 from the floor and making 15 of 15 free throws. Hill-Mais was 10-of-20 from the floor, making 8 of 9 free-throw attempts for 28 points as Oakland was 26 of 28 from the line. Oral Roberts made 11 of 15 free-throw attempts.

Braden Norris also had a career-high 14 points for Oakland (3-3).

Oral Roberts held a 37-35 halftime advantage but the Grizzlies started the second half on a 15-5 run to go ahead 50-42 less than five minutes into the second period. They pushed that to 74-61 with 7:09 left after a Cumberland layup.

ORU rallied late after Sam Kearns drilled a 3-pointer and followed with a layup to close to 81-74 with 1:57 left. Hill-Mais had a layup and Cumberland dropped in two free throws in the final seconds to secure the win.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 18 points and 19 rebounds for ORU (2-6). Kearns added 14 points and Kaelen Malone chipped in 13.

