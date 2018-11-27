Listen Live Sports

Cummings has career-best 31, leads Mercer to 90-65 win

November 27, 2018 9:26 pm
 
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ross Cummings had a career-high 31 points and Djordje Dimitrijevic added 15 while dishing out nine assists as Mercer dominated NAIA’s Brewton-Parker, 90-65 on Tuesday night.

Cummings drilled 8 of 15 from long range. Cory Kilby added 10 points while grabbing eight rebounds and Ethan Stair chipped in eight points with seven boards and four steals.

Mercer (4-3) won the rebound battle 40-32. The Bears outshot the Barons, making 50 percent (30-60) while holding Brewton-Parker to 23-of-58 shooting (40 percent).

Brewton-Parker stayed close throughout the first half. Mercer took the lead for good when Cummings nailed a 3-pointer, Dimitrijevic followed with a 3-point play and Cummings drilled another 3 for a 27-20 advantage with 5:11 remaining in the first half. The Bears took a 38-26 lead into halftime.

Stair opened the second half with a 3-point play and Jaylen Stowe added a layup that was the beginning of a 10-0 run. The Barons never recovered.

Jamelle Lanier, Jr. had 13 points for Brewton-Parker.

