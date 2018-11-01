Curry’s big night carries Warriors to sixth straight win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Steve Kerr scratched of his head when asked why Stephen Curry is shooting the ball so well at the start of his 10th NBA season.

“It’s, um, I don’t know,” Kerr said.

No question Golden State’s coach is getting a thrill watching No. 30’s hot hand — as in 52.9 percent from 3-point range through nine games.

Curry scored 37 points with seven 3-pointers for his sixth 30-point game of the season and dished out nine assists, and the Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 131-121 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight win.

“I’ve always said I want to continue to try to improve my shooting and get more efficient,” Curry said. “Obviously a good start to that but got to sustain it and stick to the program of what I’ve been doing.”

Kevin Durant added 24 points and eight assists, and Draymond Green contributed 16 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for his first double-double of the season.

Green has 50 assists in the last five games and is a big reason the Warriors are passing so well this season. They finished with a season-high 39 assists.

“Probably the best player on the floor tonight,” Kerr said of Green. “… We are only as good as Draymond is on many nights.”

Anthony Davis returned from a two-game absence with a sprained right elbow and shot just 6 of 16 for 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans, who lost a five-game Western Conference semifinal to Golden State last postseason.

“I thought he was a little winded,” coach Alvin Gentry said. “They weren’t going to let him catch the ball and go one-on-one against anybody down there.”

Klay Thompson scored 18 points with one 3-pointer for the Warriors two days after setting an NBA record with 14 3s and scoring 52 in a blowout road win against the Bulls.

Curry scored 16 points in the third quarter with four 3s. He wound up 12 for 20 and 7 of 11 from deep.

Two-time defending champion Golden State’s lone loss came in the third game of the season by two points at Denver on Oct. 21.

Jrue Holiday had 28 points and nine assists while Nikola Mirotic added 26 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans, which has a quick turnaround playing at Portland on Thursday night. The Pelicans lost their third straight.

The Warriors had 12 assists on 16 baskets with five 3-pointers in their 43-point first quarter.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

A moment of silence was held before the game for San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey, who died Wednesday at age 80.

“For me, Willie McCovey represents a major figure from my childhood,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who grew up a Dodgers fan. “Hearing Vin Scully talking about Willie McCovey and the Dodger/Giant rivalry. I’m well aware of how beloved Willie was here in the Bay Area and by the Giants family. We extend our condolences to Willie’s family and to the Giants family. Everybody here with the Warriors is thinking about them tonight.”

LET’S GET TROPICAL!

During his sharp-shooting barrage against Chicago, Thompson was forced to wear a large yellow headband over a cut on his forehead, and he joked after the game he looked like Jackie Moon, Will Ferrell’s character from the movie “Semi-Pro.” Thompson then arrived to the arena Wednesday dressed as Moon in a Flint Tropics jersey for Halloween.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: The Pelicans were outrebounded 46-42. … Elfrid Payton missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle. … New Orleans lost each of its previous two games scoring 111 points, against Utah and Denver. … The Pelicans have lost 28 of 31 overall to Golden State including playoffs. … New Orleans won 126-120 at Oracle Arena on April 7 to snap a 10-game losing streak on Golden State’s home floor.

Warriors: Reserve G Shaun Livingston missed his third straight game with soreness in his right foot. The MRI was clear, coach Steve Kerr said, “but we are going to be very careful with Shaun.” Kerr also plans to take every precaution with fellow veteran Andre Iguodala because “we want both guys to be fresh and ready to roll for the playoffs.” … Three Golden State starters had two fouls by early in the second quarter — Curry, Green and Damian Jones. … The Warriors played at home on Halloween for the first time since hosting Phoenix on Oct. 31, 2000.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Warriors: Host Timberwolves on Friday seeking a fifth straight home win in the series.

