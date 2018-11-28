Listen Live Sports

Danni Williams leads No. 10 Texas women over UTSA

November 28, 2018 5:45 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Danni Williams scored 22 points and No. 10 Texas rolled to a 98-54 victory over Texas-San Antonio on Wednesday in a tuneup for its big weekend matchup with No. 6 Mississippi State.

Freshman Audrey Warren had 13 points and five rebounds for the Longhorns (7-0) in her third career start.

Jatarie White added 14 points as Texas coach Karen Aston notched career win No. 250.

Marie Benson scored 14 points to lead to lead UTSA (3-5).

NO. 24 DRAKE 85, CREIGHTON 69

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Becca Hittner scored 15 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter to help Drake pull away.

Hittner matched her season high and surpassed 1,000 points in her career for the Bulldogs (7-1).

Drake outscored the Bluejays 13-3 to start the fourth quarter to stretch its lead to 75-62. Creighton (1-4) got no closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

NO. 25 KENTUCKY 87, MOREHEAD STATE 57

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Maci Morris scored a season-high 31 points and Kentucky opened a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter on its way to beating Morehead State.

Morris made three of her four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points during a 23-6 run that put the Wildcats (8-0) up 52-23 at halftime.

Aliyah Jeune led Morehead State (6-2) with 15 points.

