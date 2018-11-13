Listen Live Sports

Dartmouth handles Elms College 100-54 behind Foye, Barry

November 13, 2018 8:58 pm
 
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — James Foye scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, Ian Carter added 15 points and Dartmouth ran away from Division III Elms College 100-54 on Tuesday night.

Brendan Barry scored 14 points with four 3-pointers, Adrease Jackson scored 12 points, Ian Sistare added 10 and Chris Knight grabbed 11 rebounds for Dartmouth (3-1), which shot 53 percent from the field.

The Big Green scored eight straight points and Foye’s jumper put Dartmouth up for good, 20-18, and sparked a 16-0 run. Dartmouth led 41-22 at halftime after hitting 8 of 19 3-pointers.

Jackson opened the second half with a dunk and Barry’s 3 sparked a 30-2 run in which Barry and Foye made two 3-pointers apiece. Isaac Letoa’s jumper with 5:18 to play gave Dartmouth a 45-point lead.

Michal Ohradka scored 17 points for the Blazers, who shot 36 percent.

