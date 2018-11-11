Listen Live Sports

Dartmouth holds on for 82-80 win over Loyola (Md.)

November 11, 2018 7:34 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Adrease Jackson scored 25 and Chris Knight added 19, both career highs, to help Dartmouth beat Loyola (Md.) 82-80 on Sunday.

The Big Green (2-1) squandered an early 15-point lead and survived a tense final four minutes that had six lead changes and four ties.

Dartmouth took the lead at 81-79 on James Foye’s pair of free throws with 1:29 left. Brendan Berry split a pair of foul shots to make it 82-79 with 6.4 seconds left. The Big Green fouled Loyola’s Chuck Champion before he could attempt a game-tying 3-pointer. Champion made the first foul shot and missed the second on purpose. The rebound went out of bounds with the Greyhounds (0-2) retaining possession for an inbounds play with 1.2 seconds remaining.

In the final second, Brent Holcombe missed a 3-point attempt off the side of the backboard.

Holcombe scored a career-high 20 points and Champion had his first career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

