Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dartmouth scores 6 unanswered TDs to bury Brown 49-7

November 17, 2018 6:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Rashaad Cooper ran for 98 yards and a touchdown and Dartmouth scored 36 unanswered points in the second half to bury Brown 49-7 on Saturday.

Dartmouth led 13-7 at the break and went on to score 29 points in the third quarter, starting with an 18-yard touchdown run by Cooper, followed by 16- and 12-yard TD runs by Miles Smith and a 7-yard romp by Matthew Shearin for a 42-7 advantage with 3:11 left in the quarter.

Derek Kyler threw for 160 yards and a score for the Big Green (9-1, 6-1 Ivy League). Jared Gerbino had 91 yards rushing, Smith finished with 41 yards and Zach Blair scored on a 45-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Brown’s only score came in the second quarter when Charlie Dallape fell on a kickoff return fumble by Dartmouth’s Dylan Mellor in the Big Green end zone with 7:44 left in the first half.

Advertisement

Michael McGovern threw for 271 yards for the Bears (1-9, 0-7) and was intercepted twice.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized