Dartmouth scores 6 unanswered TDs to bury Brown 49-7

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Rashaad Cooper ran for 98 yards and a touchdown and Dartmouth scored 36 unanswered points in the second half to bury Brown 49-7 on Saturday.

Dartmouth led 13-7 at the break and went on to score 29 points in the third quarter, starting with an 18-yard touchdown run by Cooper, followed by 16- and 12-yard TD runs by Miles Smith and a 7-yard romp by Matthew Shearin for a 42-7 advantage with 3:11 left in the quarter.

Derek Kyler threw for 160 yards and a score for the Big Green (9-1, 6-1 Ivy League). Jared Gerbino had 91 yards rushing, Smith finished with 41 yards and Zach Blair scored on a 45-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Brown’s only score came in the second quarter when Charlie Dallape fell on a kickoff return fumble by Dartmouth’s Dylan Mellor in the Big Green end zone with 7:44 left in the first half.

Michael McGovern threw for 271 yards for the Bears (1-9, 0-7) and was intercepted twice.

