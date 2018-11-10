Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dartmouth tops Cornell 35-24 behind Kyler, Gerbino

November 10, 2018 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Kyler threw for two touchdowns, Jared Gerbino ran for two scores and Dartmouth capitalized on two turnovers to beat Cornell 35-24 on Saturday.

Kyler, 12 of 20 for 167 yards with two interceptions, hit Jake Guidone on a 27-yard TD pass on the opening drive, J.J. Jones III on a 22-yarder on the second drive and Rashaad Copper ran it in from the 7 on the third.

Jones’ TD was set up by Isiah Swann’s interception and Gerbino’s second 1-yard TD run was set up by Kyran McKinney’s fumble recovery.

Gerbino gained 106 yards on 19 carries for Dartmouth (8-1, 5-1 Ivy League) to reach 1,000 career rushing yards. He scored twice in the third quarter.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Cornell closed to 21-17 in the second quarter, with Harold Coles scoring on a 7-yard run, Zach May kicking a 43-yard field goal, and Coles catching a 21-yard TD pass from Dalton Banks.

Banks, 28 of 40 for 263 yards, also threw a 3-yard TD pass to Lars Pedersen.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline