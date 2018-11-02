Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Data recovered as Leicester helicopter crash is investigated

November 2, 2018 10:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Air accident investigators in Leicester say flight data and voice recordings have been successfully downloaded from the black box on the helicopter which crashed and killed the owner of the city’s soccer club.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who also owns Thai retail chain King Power, was among five people killed in the accident on Saturday outside Leicester’s stadium after a Premier League match.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch says it was able to obtain information from the helicopter’s black box despite it being subject to “intense heat” in the post-accident fire.

Inspectors have started to analyze the data to determine what caused the aircraft to spiral out of control shortly after takeoff. The wreckage was removed from the crash site late Thursday.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad