Data recovered as Leicester helicopter crash is investigated

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Air accident investigators in Leicester say flight data and voice recordings have been successfully downloaded from the black box on the helicopter which crashed and killed the owner of the city’s soccer club.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who also owns Thai retail chain King Power, was among five people killed in the accident on Saturday outside Leicester’s stadium after a Premier League match.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch says it was able to obtain information from the helicopter’s black box despite it being subject to “intense heat” in the post-accident fire.

Inspectors have started to analyze the data to determine what caused the aircraft to spiral out of control shortly after takeoff. The wreckage was removed from the crash site late Thursday.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.