Daum, Arians double-double as S. Dakota St. tops UMKC 75-47

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mike Daum scored 26 points and pulled down 18 rebounds, Alex Arians added 11 points and 10 boards for his first career double-double and South Dakota State led wire-to-wire defeating UMKC 75-47 Wednesday night.

Four players reached double-digit scoring for South Dakota State with Skyler Flatten adding 11 points and Tevin King 10. The Jackrabbits (6-2) pushed their home win streak to a national-best 24 straight.

South Dakota State raced out to an 8-0 lead, was up 45-30 at the half and pushed the lead to 19, 51-32, in the first three minutes after the break. Even a seven-minute span without a field goal didn’t threaten the lead. Daum drove for a layup with 11 minutes remaining, sending the Jackrabbits on a 17-2 run over the next four minutes to lead by 30.

South Dakota State shot 49 percent, 28 for 57, and dominated the boards, 46-29, outscoring the Kangaroos 42-18 in the paint.

Xavier Bishop led UMKC (1-7) with 11 points and four assists.

