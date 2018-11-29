Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Daum, Arians double-double as S. Dakota St. tops UMKC 75-47

November 29, 2018 12:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mike Daum scored 26 points and pulled down 18 rebounds, Alex Arians added 11 points and 10 boards for his first career double-double and South Dakota State led wire-to-wire defeating UMKC 75-47 Wednesday night.

Four players reached double-digit scoring for South Dakota State with Skyler Flatten adding 11 points and Tevin King 10. The Jackrabbits (6-2) pushed their home win streak to a national-best 24 straight.

South Dakota State raced out to an 8-0 lead, was up 45-30 at the half and pushed the lead to 19, 51-32, in the first three minutes after the break. Even a seven-minute span without a field goal didn’t threaten the lead. Daum drove for a layup with 11 minutes remaining, sending the Jackrabbits on a 17-2 run over the next four minutes to lead by 30.

South Dakota State shot 49 percent, 28 for 57, and dominated the boards, 46-29, outscoring the Kangaroos 42-18 in the paint.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Xavier Bishop led UMKC (1-7) with 11 points and four assists.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|6 Foundations of Proposal Management -...
12|7 2018 General Officer/Flag Officer (PED)...
12|7 Power Breakfast: Creating a Culture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor