Daum, SDSU claim 5th place at Gulf Coast Showcase

November 21, 2018 5:16 pm
 
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — David Jenkins scored a career-high 32 points, South Dakota State’s all-time scoring leader Mike Daum added 11 points and the Jackrabbits beat Colorado State 78-65 on Wednesday for fifth place at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Jenkins was 13 of 23 from the floor with seven rebounds and three assists. Daum hit 4 of 8 shots in just 26 minutes, and his 3-pointer with 2:32 remaining put him into double-figures for the 103rd career time. Daum, who became the program’s scoring leader last game, moved into a tied for 93rd on the NCAA career scoring list with 2,399 points.

SDSU closed the first half on a 19-4 run, including 14 unanswered points, and led 48-32 at the break. It was a double-digit margin throughout the second half.

Freshman Ryan Krueger, who entered with only three career points, made his first four 3-point attempts and scored 16 points for SDSU (5-2). The Jackrabbits made 11 of 22 from distance and shot 47 percent from the field.

Anthony Masinton-Bonner led Colorado State (4-2) with 20 points. J.D. Paige added 15 points, Kris Martin had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Nico Carvacho grabbed 11 boards.

