Davidson beats Cleveland State 83-63

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Kellan Grady made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help Davidson open the season with an 83-63 win over Cleveland State on Saturday night.

Grady, who begins the season on the Wooden Award watch list, made 5 of 11 from 3-point range and grabbed seven boards for the Wildcats.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 16 points and seven assists, and Luke Frampton and Luka Brajkovic scored 10 points each.

Davidson led by 11 at the break and kept the lead over 10 most of the second half with the largest lead at 83-57.

Rashad Williams had 15 points and Seth Millner added 10 points for the Vikings.

Davidson shot just 41.7 percent from the field but had 27 more shot attempts from the field partly due to a 21-2 edge on the offensive glass and a 47-25 advantage in overall rebounds.

